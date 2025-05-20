Home4k Blu-rayA Knight's Tale Starring Heath Ledger Is Now Available In 4k
A Knight’s Tale Starring Heath Ledger Is Now Available In 4k

HD Report
By HD Report
A Knight's Tale (2001) 4k SteelBook
A Knight’s Tale (2001) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Sony Pictures’ A Knight’s Tale (2001) starring Heath Ledger is now available in 4k for the first time . The 2-disc edition (released on May 20, 2025) includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack has also been given a new mix in Dolby Atmos, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The new presentations were approved by Director Brian Helgeland.

Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish.

New bonus material in this Limited Edition includes 5 deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and Quill and featurette “Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography” featurette.”

A Knight’s Tale (2001) 2-Disc/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $41.49 (MSRP $55.99) on Amazon.

Product Features

4k Blu-ray

  • NEW 4K restorations of the Theatrical & Extended versions
  • NEW Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range (both versions)
  • NEW Dolby Atmos audio (both versions) + English 5.1 (both versions)
  • 4K/HDR remaster and Dolby Atmos audio approved by Director Brian Helgeland

2k Blu-ray

  • NEW 4K restorations of the Theatrical version plus English 5.1 audio
  • NEW 5 Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • NEW Gag Reel
  • NEW Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography
  • Commentary with Director Brian Helgeland and Actor Paul Bettany
  • 11 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes
  • 6 Original Deleted Scenes with Filmmaker’s Intros
  • HBO Making-Of Special
  • Music Video
  • Domestic and International Trailers & TV Spot
A Knight's Tale (2001) 4k SteelBook
A Knight’s Tale (2001) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
‘Fury’ Starring Brad Pitt Gets A New 4k Release, This Time With Dolby Vision HDR & SteelBook Packaging
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

