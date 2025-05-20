A Knight’s Tale Starring Heath Ledger Is Now Available In 4k

A Knight’s Tale (2001) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Sony Pictures’ A Knight’s Tale (2001) starring Heath Ledger is now available in 4k for the first time . The 2-disc edition (released on May 20, 2025) includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack has also been given a new mix in Dolby Atmos, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The new presentations were approved by Director Brian Helgeland.

Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish.

New bonus material in this Limited Edition includes 5 deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, and Quill and featurette “Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography” featurette.”

A Knight’s Tale (2001) 2-Disc/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $41.49 (MSRP $55.99) on Amazon.

Product Features

4k Blu-ray

NEW 4K restorations of the Theatrical & Extended versions

4K restorations of the Theatrical & Extended versions NEW Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range (both versions)

Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range (both versions) NEW Dolby Atmos audio (both versions) + English 5.1 (both versions)

Dolby Atmos audio (both versions) + English 5.1 (both versions) 4K/HDR remaster and Dolby Atmos audio approved by Director Brian Helgeland

2k Blu-ray

NEW 4K restorations of the Theatrical version plus English 5.1 audio

4K restorations of the Theatrical version plus English 5.1 audio NEW 5 Deleted & Extended Scenes

5 Deleted & Extended Scenes NEW Gag Reel

Gag Reel NEW Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography

Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography Commentary with Director Brian Helgeland and Actor Paul Bettany

11 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes

6 Original Deleted Scenes with Filmmaker’s Intros

HBO Making-Of Special

Music Video

Domestic and International Trailers & TV Spot