New This Week: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level, Superman: Red Son & more

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular movie releases this week on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was originally scheduled to release on March 17th but Disney put it up for purchase last Friday to give home viewers something else to watch during the coronavirus outbreak (see details about the digital versions). The company also premiered Frozen II three months early on Disney+ for the same reason (read more).

On Blu-ray, Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in a 2-disc combo from Universal Pictures with DVD and Digital Copy (see details). DC’s straight-to-video animated feature Superman: Red Son hits stores on Blu-ray also in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated drama Richard Jewell gets released to a Blu-ray combo edition. And, Spike Lee’s Bamboozled has been given a new 2k restoration from Criterion with new bonus features.

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up combo editions of Jumanji: The Next Level (see versions and retailer exclusives) along with DC Studio’s Superman: Red Son. And, Best Buy has Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Editions of the four James Bond films starring Daniel Craig.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, March 17, 2020

Digital

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Mar. 13)

Cats

Kill Mode

A Winter Princess

A Bluebird in My Heart

Winter Love Story

Fair Play

Princess Caraboo (1994)

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Jumanji: The Next Level

Superman: Red Son

Richard Jewell

Bamboozled – The Criterion Collection

Black Christmas

Alice Guy Blache Volume 1

Alice Guy Blache Volume 2

More Blu-ray releases:

The Stalking Moon – Warner Archive

Force 10 from Navarone – Special Edition

Verotika

Attack on Titan: Season 3 – Part 2

One Piece: Stampede

Tom & Jerry Golden Collection: Volume 1

Universal Horror Collection: Volume 4

Cannibal Apocalypse “Cannibal in the Streets”

Hard Hunted

Fit to Kill

