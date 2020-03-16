Wonder Woman (2017) to get new 4k SteelBook Edition

hdreport
wonder-woman-4k-blu-ray-steelbook-2020-editionPreviously released to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook a couple of years ago, Wonder Woman (2017) will get a second 4k SteelBook Limited Edition with new case artwork sold exclusively at Best Buy.

The new edition will release on Tuesday, May 19, just a few weeks before Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

Wonder Woman on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 for enhanced color range. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (in English) with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

There are over 2 hours of bonus material on the Blu-ray Disc that include an epilogue, filmmaking featurettes, extended scenes, and blooper reel (see the list below).

The new Wonder Woman (2017) Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.99. Purchase on Best Buy

Wonder Woman Bonus Material

  • Epilogue: Etta’s Mission
  • Crafting the Wonder
  • A Director’s Vision
    • Themyscira: The Hidden Island
    • Beach Battle
    • A Photograph Through Time
    • Diana in the Modern World
    • Wonder Woman at War
  • Warriors of Wonder Woman
  • The Trinity
  • The Wonder Behind the Camera
  • Finding the Wonder Woman Within
  • Extended Scenes
  • Blooper Reel

