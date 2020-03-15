Reminder: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 premieres tonight on HBO



Just a reminder for fans of HBO’s Westworld — the new season premieres tonight, March 15th at 9:00 p.m ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

What we know.

What we know about Season 3 of Westworld from the trailer is that the new episodes will be much different from previous seasons. The season introduces a new character, Caleb (played by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul) and is takes place in the real world that looks a bit like a Blade Runner or Star Trek set.

Key characters returning include Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and William “The Man in Black” (Ed Harris).

At the end of Season 2, Dolores escaped the fictional world and is set on claiming the world from humans. She tells Caleb she’s going after the “person who took your future.”

An android version of Charlotte Hale also made it out, so it will be interesting to see where that story arc leads. And, Bernard, who thought he was human, was also brought into the real world.

One of the biggest elements of the plot, as revealed in the trailer, is a showdown between Thandie Newton’s character Maeve and Dolores. Maeve also makes it into the real world, and is asked to assassinate Dolores, but is also shown in another fantasy world set during World War II.

You might be asking yourself, wasn’t Maeve was killed at the end of Season 2? In this world who really knows who is dead or not, since hosts can be recreated and placed into different bodies.

However, one might wonder if Anthony Hopkins’ character Dr. Robert Ford will ever make it back. Ford was one of Westworld’s co-creators, and a human. But could his memories and DNA been used to create a host of himself?

The Man in Black returns to the real world and Dolores tells him “Welcome to the end of the game.” The character is shown being tortured and generally appears defeated while realizing his purpose to “save the f_____g world.”

It seems anything is possible. We’ll find out tonight, Sunday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. when the new season premieres on HBO.

A series recap would be much appreciated at the premiere of Season 3. It’s been a while since Season 2 ended on June 24, 2018. That’s an intermission of about 21 months.