Daniel Craig James Bond Films To Also Get 4k SteelBook Exclusives

The past four James Bond films starring Daniel Craig will release to 4k SteelBook editions exclusively at Best Buy in the US. The special hard case editions are not much different from the common versions with each case featuring pouty face himself on the cover. (Scroll down to see the other SteelBook covers.)

At $24.99 each, Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015) in SteelBook packaging are $5 more than the common editions selling for $19.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. For collectors, a $24.99 SteelBook is certainly a bargain considering most new 4k SteelBook arrivals sell for $34.99.

The Bond films are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color range on HDR TVs and devices. The soundtracks are provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (to our disappointment — no upgrades) with the exception of Spectre featuring DTS-HD MA 7.1.

Each combo edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as previously released extras. Casino Royale includes the extended/unrated version of the film also on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

As we noted before, The Daniel Craig Collection with the same 4 movies costs about half the price of the single titles if all 4 are purchased.

Arriving in stores on March 17, the four Daniel Craig SteelBook editions release a few weeks after the standard 4k editions on February 25, 2020.

Note: This article has been updated with date revisions and added disc specifications.