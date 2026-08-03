Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction Is Now Streaming On Prime Video

Pulp Fiction (1994) is now streaming free for subscribers on Prime Video

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) is now streaming free on Prime Video for subscribers. And, the movie streams in 4k UHD, a result of a recent remaster that distributed Pulp Fiction in 4k for the first time on disc and digital.

Many regard Pulp Fiction as Quentin Tarantino’s best film, with praise for its stylized dialogue, character development, and nonlinear storytelling. The film was genre-defining, receiving 7 Oscar nominations (winning for Best Original Screenplay), and won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

We recommend owning Pulp Fiction and other Quentin Tarantino movies on 4k Blu-ray because eventually the movie will disappear from Prime Video. Physical media allows you to watch the movies you love, when you want, at the highest quality, without a subscription or internet connection.

Other Tarantino movies available in 4k include Reservoir Dogs (1992), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 and the newly released Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2004).