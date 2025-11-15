Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 4k SteelBook Gets Reprinted (Update)

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k SteelBook (2025 reissue) Buy on Amazon

Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film Pulp Fiction (1994) is getting a reissue in SteelBook packaging on Nov. 18 Dec. 2, 2025. The film was first released in 4k in 2022, but the first edition SteelBook sold out and is only available from 3rd-party sellers. Those who don’t want to overpay can get the reprint that includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital (via a redeemable code).

In 4k, Pulp Fiction is presented wonderfully in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. Read a Review

The reissue of Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is priced $40.99 $35.49 on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Pulp Fiction was nominated for a total of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture (Lawrence Bender), Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor in a Leading Role (John Travolta), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Samuel L. Jackson), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Uma Thurman), and Best Film Editing (Sally Menke). The film won an Oscar for Best Writing (Quentin Tarantino).

In 2013, Pulp Fiction was selected to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, deemed as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date Sept. 29, 2025.