Alex Garland’s Chilling Sci-Fi ‘Annihilation’ Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Annihilation (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Alex Garland’s sci-fi Annihilation (2018) is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc/digital edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (redeemable from Movies Anywhere partners).

On 4k Blu-ray Annihilation is presented in 2160p/HDR (Ultra HD Blu-ray) with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack backed by Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Audio is also provided in French and Spanish in 5.1 Dolby Audio, as well as English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles.

The Blu-ray includes plenty of extra bonus content broken down into three parts: Part 1 – Southern Reach; Part 2 – Area X; and Part 3 – To The Lighthouse. Each section has two featurettes providing insight into the making of the film.

The Annihilation Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $34.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

Part 1 – SOUTHERN REACH Refractions – See how director Alex Garland created the tone, textures and color palettes for the various film environments on set. For Those That Follow – Listen to the cast’s perspective on their roles and learn why they found the story so intriguing.

Part 2 – AREA X Shimmer – See how filmmakers transformed real set locations to create the world of Annihilation . Vanished into Havoc – Check out all the action as cast and crew walk you through the mind-blowing stunts and special effects.

Part 3 – TO THE LIGHTHOUSE Unfathomable Mind – Learn why the visual effects are integral to achieving director Alex Garland’s overall vision for Annihilation . The Last Phase – Listen to the cast and crew share their fondest memories from filming Annihilation .



Annihilation (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Read a review of Annihilation on 4k Blu-ray.

Summary: A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition in which the laws of nature don’t apply.