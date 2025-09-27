Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 Are Available In 4k At Limited Prices

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) are available in 4k at limited time prices at Amazon.com. The combo editions from Lionsgate include copies the films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD for $24.99 each.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Each HD Blu-ray Disc also includes legacy bonus materials. Vol. 1 includes The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 1, The 5, 6, 7, 8’s performances, Tarantino Trailers, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1 teaser, Kill Bill Vol. 1 bootleg trailer, Kill Bill Vol. 2 teaser. Vol. 2 includes The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 2, “Damoe” deleted scene, and “Chingon” musical performance.

Order Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol 2 on 4k for $24.99 each for a limited time.