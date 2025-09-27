Home4k Blu-rayQuentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 Are Available In...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsDigital UHDNews

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 Are Available In 4k At Limited Prices

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Kill Bill Vol 1 4k UHD
Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) are available in 4k at limited time prices at Amazon.com. The combo editions from Lionsgate include copies the films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD for $24.99 each.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Each HD Blu-ray Disc also includes legacy bonus materials. Vol. 1 includes The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 1, The 5, 6, 7, 8’s performances, Tarantino Trailers, Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1 teaser, Kill Bill Vol. 1 bootleg trailer, Kill Bill Vol. 2 teaser. Vol. 2 includes The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 2, “Damoe” deleted scene, and “Chingon” musical performance.

Order Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol 2 on 4k for $24.99 each for a limited time.

Kill Bill Vol 2 4k UHD
Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
All 6 Karate Kid Movies Available In The Ultimate Collection With Extras
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Karate Kid Ultimate Collection 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Box Set Amazon Exclusive

All 6 Karate Kid Movies Available In The Ultimate Collection With...

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another digital poster wide

One Battle After Another Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Superman digital poster wide

Superman (2025) Is Now Available At A Much Lower Price In...

HD Report - 0