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The Fast and the Furious Gets Dolby Vision & Atmos Updates In New SteelBook & Standard Editions

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The Fast and the Furious - 25th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook open
The Fast and the Furious (2001) 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a new Limited Edition 4k SteelBook arriving on August 25, 2026. The 2-disc edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

What’s new in this new 4k edition of The Fast and the Furious? The movie is now presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR (previous editions only offered HDR10). And, the soundtrack has been converted to Dolby Atmos, as previous discs were formatted with DTS:X.

And, a new bonus feature titled “Riding a Legacy: 25 Years of Fast” is included with both editions, along with legacy extras that include commentary, deleted scenes, featurettes, storyboards, and more.

The The Fast and the Furious 2-disc/digital edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is priced $29.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Fast and the Furious 4k SteelBook 25th Anniversary
The Fast and the Furious (2001) 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bonus Content

  • Riding a Legacy: 25 Years of Fast – – Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodrigez, Jordana Brewster, producer Neal Moritz and Meadow Walker reflect on 25 years of The Fast and The Furious in Cannes.
  • The Making of The Fast and the Furious
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Brian and Mia Walk to her Car
    • Tanner and Brian in Police House
    • Brian and Jesse Outside Toretto’s Garage
    • Trading Driving Stories
    • Hector and Brian at the Racer’s Edge
    • Brian and Mia at the Beach
    • Original Edit of the Ferrari Scene (Extended Scene)
    • Extension of Race Wars Fight Scene (Extended Scene)
    • Hot Off The Street
  • More Than Furious
  • Hot Off the Street
    • Brian and Mia at Lunch Counter
    • Leon, Jesse and Dom at Toretto’s House
    • Toretto House BBQ
    • Toretto’s Garage Post Race Raid (Alternate Version)
    • Ferrari and Supra Race
  • Dom’s Charger
  • Quarter Mile at a Time
  • Tricking Out a Hot Import Car
  • Multiple Camera Angle – Stunt Sequence
  • Movie Magic Interactive – Special Effects
  • Featurette on Editing for the Motion Picture Association of America
  • Visual Effects Montage
  • Storyboards-to-Final Feature Comparison
  • Music Videos
  • Speed News Wrap
  • Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen
  • The Fast and the Furious Video Mash-Up
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary
  • Paul Walker Public Service Announcement
  • Turbo Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Multiple Camera Angles – Stunt Sequence
  • Sneak Peek at 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • Ja Rule “Furious” Music Video
  • Caddillac Tah “PV City Anthem” Music Video
  • Saliva “Click Click Boom” Music Video
  • The Fast and Furious Soundtrack Spot
  • Theatrical Trailer

The Fast and the Furious (2001) was previously released in a 20th Anniversary SteelBook in May, 2021. The edition included a photo booklet and character cards.

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