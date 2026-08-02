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Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

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Arrival (2016) 4k SteelBook
Arrival (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival (2016) is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on Sept. 8, 2026. The movie first released on 4k Blu-ray in 2017, and the 2-disc edition from Paramount includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Arrival is presented in 2160p Ultra HD with HDR10 (High Dynamic Range). The soundtrack is provided in English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio along with French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Digital Copy is redeemable with Movies Anywhere (in the previous 4k edition the choices were UltraViolet and iTunes). Bonus features are included on the Blu-ray Disc (see details below).

Arrival (2016) on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is priced $34.99 from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Materials

  • Xenolinguistics: Understanding Arrival
  • Acoustic Signatures: The Sound Design
  • Eternal Recurrence: The Score
  • Nonlinear Thinking: The Editorial Process
  • Principles of Time, Memory & Language
Arrival (2016) 4k SteelBook
Arrival (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Arrival (2016) 4k SteelBook specs
Arrival (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Summary: Linguist Louise Banks leads a team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors.

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