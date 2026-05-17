Avatar: Fire And Ash, Speed Racer, Fallout S2 plus more 4k Blu-ray Releases This Tuesday, May 19

There are over 50 new 4k Blu-rays scheduled for release in May, 2026! On Tuesday, May 19 you can pick up James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash arriving in standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Studios. Fallout Season Two hits stores in standard and SteelBook editions. The Bride! is releasing on disc for the first time, including a Limited SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, Speed Racer has been remastered in 4k, from Warner Bros. Entertainment.
Last week, David Fincher’s Fight Club from 20th Century Studios, Moneyball from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Bridesmaids Unrated from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment all released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.
Other highlights this month include Disney classic Alice in Wonderland (1951) restored in 4k and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (both cuts) has been restored for release in 4k from Arrow Video. And, the Complete Rambo Collection has been packaged in a 4k UHD Collection. See more releases below with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May, 2026
May 5, 2026
- Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Blue Thunder (1983) Limited Edition Amazon NEW
- GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- It Came From Outer Space (1953) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- IT: Welcome to Derry: The Complete First Season 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Pusher Trilogy 4k UHD Magnolia Amazon NEW
- Stray Dog (1949) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Top Gun (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
May 12, 2026
- 10 to Midnight (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Bridesmaids (2011) Unrated 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon HOT!
- Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW
- George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984) Warner Archive Amazon
- Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW
- Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- Motel Hell (1980) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Rider on the Rain (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) 2 Cuts Celluloid
May 19, 2026
- Alligator (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Arco (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW
- Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook (3 discs) Amazon NEW
- Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Blu-ray (3 discs) Buy on Amazon NEW
- Body Heat (1981) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Demoniacs (1974) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW
- Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon NEW
- Fallout – Season Two Blu-ray edition Amazon NEW
- Hi, Mom! (1970) 4k UHD/BD Radiance Amazon NEW
- Scarlet (2025) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW
- Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
- Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
- The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW
- The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW
- The Da Vinci Code (2006) 20th Anniversary 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- The Front (1976) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
May 26, 2026
- Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- I Love Maria (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Faces of Death (1978) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Hi, Mom! (1970) 4k UHD/BD Radiance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Lenny (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Parenthood (1989) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Sentimental Value (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Great Outdoors (1988) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Haunting (1963) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Spine of Night (2021) 4k UHD Shudder Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Voices From Beyond (1991) 4k UHD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
Great list! Really excited to finally see Fight Club and Moneyball on 4K. Definitely picking those up this month.