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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Release Dates Revealed On Disc & Digital [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie digital poster
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital including 4k UHD on May 19, 2026.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will release on June 16, 2026. The physical media formats include a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook along with a standard-issue 2-disc edition. Both editions include copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 4k Blu-ray is priced is $29.96, in SteelBook case $37.96, on Blu-ray/Digital edition is $24.96, and DVD $19.96. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital formats including 4k UHD, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is up for pre-order for rent ($24.99) or purchase ($29.99). Prime Video

A Walmart Exclusive Collectible Tin edition with copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital is priced $39.96. Buy at Walmart

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Limited Edition SteelBook open
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive Tin Edition
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Walmart Exclusive
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4k UHD Blu-ray
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Blu-ray
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie DVD
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) DVD Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon

Article updated with package art and details. Original publish date May 11, 2026.

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1 COMMENT

  1. I’m excited to see Project Hail Mary getting both digital and physical releases because sci-fi movies like this deserve the best possible picture and sound quality. Andy Weir’s stories always mix science with suspense in such an entertaining way. Even though Veck IO is a very different experience, I enjoy how both can pull me into creative worlds that keep my imagination active.

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