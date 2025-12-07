New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Dec. 9, 2025

It’s another great week for movies that have been upgrade to 4k! Let’s start off with one film that’s been on our wishlist for restorations and that’s Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report (2002) starring Tom Cruise. The 2-disc standard and SteelBook editions are available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Blu-ray bonus disc and Digital Copy from Paramount.
Also arriving in 4k for the first time is Kevin Smith’s Dogma (2000) remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Sam Mendes’ Jarhead (2005) has been restored on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and packaged in 2-disc/digital standard and SteelBook editions. And, 90s cult classic Anaconda (1997) has been upgraded to 4k and packaged in a single-disc/digital SteelBook from Sony Pictures.
See more new 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.
New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Dec. 9, 2025
Digital
- Christy (2025) Prime Video (pending)
- Die My Love (2025) Prime Video (pending)
- Keeper (2025) Prime Video (pending)
4k Blu-ray
- Airplane! (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Anaconda (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Awakenings (1990) 4k UHD Sony Amazon NEW!
- Black Christmas (1974) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon NEW!
- Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Dead of Night (1945) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon NEW!
- Dragons Forever (1988) 4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- Hearts of Darkness (1991) 4k UHD Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Kill List (2011) Severin Amazon NEW!
- Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Nacho Libre (2006) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025) Blue Fox Amazon
- Riddick (2013) 4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Salaam Bombay! (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Southpaw (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- The Blues Brothers (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Innkeepers (2011) 4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon NEW!
- Top Secret! (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Airplane! (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Black Christmas (1974) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon NEW!
- Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Dead of Night (1945) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon NEW!
- Dragons Forever (1988) 4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- Hazbin Hotel: Season One A24 Amazon NEW!
- I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Amazon Paramount NEW!
- Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Amazon Paramount NEW!
- Nacho Libre (2006) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Riddick (2013) 4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Salaam Bombay! (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Shawscope Volume 4 Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Southpaw (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf – Part 2 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
- The Blues Brothers (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Innkeepers (2011) 4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon NEW!
- The Strangers: Chapter 2 Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 3 AMC Amazon NEW!
- Top Secret! (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
