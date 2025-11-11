Kevin Smith’s Dogma Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Kevin Smith’s Dogma (1999) is getting a 4k release from Lionsgate on December 9, 2025. The 2-disc/digital edition presents a new restoration of them with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
Mew bonus material such as the feature-length documentary Revelations: Making Dogma, featurette establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman, a Q&A session with the cast and crew, and more.
Dogma (2000) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $42.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Technical Specs
- TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
Special Features
- NEW Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith: A new introduction to the physical media release.
- NEW Revelations: Making Dogma: A new feature-length documentary about the making of the film, featuring new interviews with the cast and crew.
- NEW Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman: A new featurette with the Director of Photography.
- NEW Dogma Q&A: A new Q&A session with the cast and crew.
- NEW More Sermons from the Mount: Additional new content in this series.
- NEW 25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailers: New trailers for the anniversary of the film.
- Audio Commentary: With Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira.
- Technical Audio Commentary: With Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira.
- 2025 Interview with Makeup and Effects Designer Vincent Guastini: A new interview from 2025.
- Deleted Scenes: Including introductions by Kevin Smith, Vincent Pereira, and Jason Mewes.
- Original Cast and Crew Interviews: With Kevin Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Ben Affleck, and Salma Hayek.
- Jay & Silent Bob Secret Stash Spot Store Promo: A promotional spot for the Secret Stash store.
- “My Opinion” by Mrs. Harriet Wise: An extra from the original release.
- Outtakes: Bloopers and other outtake footage.
- Original Theatrical Trailer: The original trailer from the film’s release.