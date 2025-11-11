Home4k Blu-rayKevin Smith's Dogma Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision &...
Kevin Smith’s Dogma Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Dogma 4k UHD slipcover
Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Kevin Smith’s Dogma (1999) is getting a 4k release from Lionsgate on December 9, 2025. The 2-disc/digital edition presents a new restoration of them with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Mew bonus material such as the feature-length documentary Revelations: Making Dogma, featurette establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman, a Q&A session with the cast and crew, and more.

Dogma (2000) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $42.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Technical Specs

  • TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE
  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Special Features

  • NEW Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith: A new introduction to the physical media release.
  • NEW Revelations: Making Dogma: A new feature-length documentary about the making of the film, featuring new interviews with the cast and crew.
  • NEW Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman: A new featurette with the Director of Photography.
  • NEW Dogma Q&A: A new Q&A session with the cast and crew.
  • NEW More Sermons from the Mount: Additional new content in this series.
  • NEW 25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailers: New trailers for the anniversary of the film.
  • Audio Commentary: With Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira.
  • Technical Audio Commentary: With Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira.
  • 2025 Interview with Makeup and Effects Designer Vincent Guastini: A new interview from 2025.
  • Deleted Scenes: Including introductions by Kevin Smith, Vincent Pereira, and Jason Mewes.
  • Original Cast and Crew Interviews: With Kevin Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Ben Affleck, and Salma Hayek.
  • Jay & Silent Bob Secret Stash Spot Store Promo: A promotional spot for the Secret Stash store.
  • “My Opinion” by Mrs. Harriet Wise: An extra from the original release.
  • Outtakes: Bloopers and other outtake footage.
  • Original Theatrical Trailer: The original trailer from the film’s release.
