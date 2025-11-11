Kevin Smith’s Dogma Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Kevin Smith’s Dogma (1999) is getting a 4k release from Lionsgate on December 9, 2025. The 2-disc/digital edition presents a new restoration of them with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Mew bonus material such as the feature-length documentary Revelations: Making Dogma, featurette establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman, a Q&A session with the cast and crew, and more.

Dogma (2000) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $42.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Technical Specs

TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Special Features