Anaconda Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos! Release Date & Details.

Anaconda (1997) 4k UHD Blu-ray & Digital SteelBook

90s cult classic Anaconda (1997) starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Eric Stoltz is releasing in 4k for the first time! The film has been restored from the original negatives and arrives in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on December 9, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Anaconda (1997) is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR10. The soundtrack has been remastered in Dolby Atmos and is offered in the previous 5.1 surround sound mix.

The single-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as bonus interviews, deleted and extended scenes, and theatrical trailer.

Anaconda (1997) Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $36.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

Interview with Director Luis Llosa

Interview with Co-Writer Hans Bauer

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Description: Anaconda is an action-packed thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Academy Award®-winner Jon Voight (1978 Best Actor, Coming Home) and Eric Stoltz. A documentary film crew, headed by anthropologist Steve Cale (Stoltz) and director Terri Flores (Lopez), ventures into the world’s most isolated jungle – the Amazon – in search of a lost and forgotten civilization. Early in their journey, they come to the aid of Paul Serone, a Paraguayan guide (Voight), who joins their expedition. But Serone is actually a poacher on the trail of a legendary snake. When Serone hijacks the boat and its crew on his quest to track and kill the giant snake, he steers the expedition right into the path of the deadly monster. Get ready for a wild, scare-a-minute thrill ride because Anaconda will grab you and take your breath away.