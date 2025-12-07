Home4k Blu-rayAnaconda Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos! Release Date...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Anaconda Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos! Release Date & Details.

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Anaconda 1997 4k UHD Digital SteelBook
Anaconda (1997) 4k UHD Blu-ray & Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

90s cult classic Anaconda (1997) starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Eric Stoltz is releasing in 4k for the first time! The film has been restored from the original negatives and arrives in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on December 9, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Anaconda (1997) is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR10. The soundtrack has been remastered in Dolby Atmos and is offered in the previous 5.1 surround sound mix.

The single-disc 4k Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as bonus interviews, deleted and extended scenes, and theatrical trailer.

Anaconda (1997) Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $36.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • Interview with Director Luis Llosa
  • Interview with Co-Writer Hans Bauer
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
Anaconda 1997 4k UHD SteelBook
Anaconda (1997) 4k UHD Blu-ray & Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: Anaconda is an action-packed thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Academy Award®-winner Jon Voight (1978 Best Actor, Coming Home) and Eric Stoltz. A documentary film crew, headed by anthropologist Steve Cale (Stoltz) and director Terri Flores (Lopez), ventures into the world’s most isolated jungle – the Amazon – in search of a lost and forgotten civilization. Early in their journey, they come to the aid of Paul Serone, a Paraguayan guide (Voight), who joins their expedition. But Serone is actually a poacher on the trail of a legendary snake. When Serone hijacks the boat and its crew on his quest to track and kill the giant snake, he steers the expedition right into the path of the deadly monster. Get ready for a wild, scare-a-minute thrill ride because Anaconda will grab you and take your breath away.

Previous article
New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Dec. 9, 2025
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new 4k blu-ray digital dec 9 2025

New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Dec. 9, 2025

HD Report - 0
Stanley-Kubrick-3-Film-Collection-4k-Blu-ray-front

The Stanley Kubrick 3-Film 4k Collection Is Only $23.99 ($8 Per...

HD Report - 0
Minority Report 4k UHD

Minority Report Starring Tom Cruise Has Been Remastered In 4k With...

HD Report - 1