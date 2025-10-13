The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Three Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Three Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Three is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD from RLJ Entertainment on December 9, 2025. Both disc editions include the special features ‘Season Three Panel at Comic-Con 2025 and Show Me More.

On Blu-ray, episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. Surround sound is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Three on Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $39.99) and on DVD $23.99 (List: $34.99).

Special Features

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Three Panel at Comic-Con 2025

Show Me More: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Three

Optional English SDH subtitles for each episode

Description: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season Three picks up with Daryl and Carol attempting to return to America, but their journey is interrupted by a storm that wrecks their boat on a Spanish beach. Stranded, they become involved in the local conflicts of a small town ruled by a cruel patriarchal system and the dangerous bandits of the “Los Primitivos” group. Daryl and Carol must protect their new friends from this oppressive society, which forces them to confront their own priorities as Daryl grows increasingly eager to leave and Carol becomes more attached to their new companions.