Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three Has Been Dated For Release In 4k SteelBook, Blu-ray & DVD Editions

Star Trek- Strange New Worlds - Season Three 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three 4k UHD SteelBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD with a release date of March 3, 2026. The physical media editions include a Limited SteelBook with collectible vinyl stickers, custom case artwork, and three 4k discs.

Over 3 hours of special features are included such as “Exploring New Worlds,” “Personal Log,” Virutal Visionaries,” VHX Flight,” “Gag Reel,” and “Extended & Deleted Scenes.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three is list priced $47.99 (Blu-ray), $64.99 (Limited Edition SteelBook), and $37.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Season Three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Season One and Season Two, both of which released in limited edition SteelBooks from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Star Trek- Strange New Worlds - Season Three 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three 4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Star Trek- Strange New Worlds - Season Three Blu-ray
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three Blu-ray
Oscar-winning drama 'Leaving Las Vegas' Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
