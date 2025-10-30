The Strangers: Chapter 2 Release Dates In 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital & DVD

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

The Strangers: Chapter 2 premiered in theaters on September 26, 2025 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie first releases for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on October 14, 2025.

On disc, The Strangers: Chapter 2 arrives December 9 in a combo edition from Lionsgate with copies of the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. There hasn’t been an announcement yet for The Strangers: Chapter 2 on 4k Blu-ray, even though Chapter 1 is available in the format.

In Digital 4k UHD, The Strangers: Chapter 2 is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $24.99 (Purchase) from platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

On Blu-ray, The Strangers: Chapter 2 is priced $24.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: Left stranded in a small town with no way out, Maya must once again face a night of terror courtesy of three deadly killers whose rampage she must put to an end.