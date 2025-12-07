New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Movie Releases Dec. 7, 2025

It’s another great week for movies that have been upgrade to 4k! Let’s start off with one film that’s been on our wishlist for restorations and that’s Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report (2002) starring Tom Cruise. The 2-disc standard and SteelBook editions are available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Blu-ray bonus disc and Digital Copy from Paramount.

Also arriving in 4k for the first time is Kevin Smith’s Dogma (2000) remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Sam Mendes’ Jarhead (2005) has been restored on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and packaged in 2-disc/digital standard and SteelBook editions. And, 90s cult classic Anaconda (1997) has been upgraded to 4k and packaged in a single-disc/digital SteelBook from Sony Pictures.

See more new 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Dec. 9, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Airplane! (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Anaconda (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon Awakenings (1990) 4k UHD Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Sony Amazon Black Christmas (1974) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Dead of Night (1945) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon Dragons Forever (1988) 4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon Hearts of Darkness (1991) 4k UHD Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Lionsgate Amazon I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Kill List (2011) Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Paramount Amazon Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Nacho Libre (2006) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025) Blue Fox Amazon

Blue Fox Amazon Riddick (2013) 4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon Salaam Bombay! (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Southpaw (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon The Blues Brothers (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Innkeepers (2011) 4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon Top Secret! (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon Hazbin Hotel: Season One A24 Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon The Strangers: Chapter 2 Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

Lionsgate Amazon The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 3 AMC Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.