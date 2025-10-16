Home4k Blu-rayThe Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Weapons, &...
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Weapons, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital
The Strangers Chapter 2 digital poster
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook
Alfred Hitchcock The Ultimate Collection 4K Ultra HD Digital
Mission- Impossible - The Final Reckoning FPO
The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k UHD BD Digital
Weapons 4k UHD
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Blu-ray

It’s another big week for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases this week with The Fantastic Four: First Steps getting quite a bit of attention in the physical media space. The film arrives in several editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment including a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook, standard 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions, and exclusives from Amazon and Walmart.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning finally arrives in disc formats after premiering in theaters back in May. The film is available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 2-disc/digital 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection arrives on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray with Digital Copies.

Back to the Future movies are releasing in a new 40th Anniversary Trilogy from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, as well as Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III on 4k Blu-ray in single-movie limited edition SteelBooks. And, Weapons arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD including a limited edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

On Blu-ray, you can pick up Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series in a 24 disc box set from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And in digital this week A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and The Strangers: Chapter 2 premiere at home for streaming or download. See more new releases this week with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Releases, Oct. 14, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Mission- Impossible- The Final Reckoning 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
Alfred Hitchcock The Ultimate Collection 4K Ultra HD Digital
  • Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection 15 Movies! 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon HOT!
  • Asylum (1972) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
  • Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
  • Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
  • Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Amazon UK
  • Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Edition 8-disc set + new bonus material Amazon HOT!
  • Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc Giftset Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Baskin (2015) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Eyes Without a Face (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS (1975) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
  • Knock Knock (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Lionsgate Limited NEW!
  • Mad Foxes (1981) 4k UHD/BD Limited Slipbox Cauldron Films Amazon NEW!
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Bone Collector (1999) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 3-disc Limited Edition 4k UHD NEW!
  • The Devil’s Rejects (2005) 3-disc/digital edition Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SteelBook w/photo cards & comic book Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

the fantastic four first steps blu-ray
Mission- Impossible - The Final Reckoning FPO
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Blu-ray
  • Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection 15 Movies! Blu-ray/Digital Amazon HOT!
  • Asylum (1972) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
  • Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
  • Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
  • Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Amazon UK
  • Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Edition 8-disc set + new bonus material Amazon HOT!
  • Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc Giftset Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Baskin (2015) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series 24-disc box set Amazon NEW!
  • Eyes Without a Face (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS (1975) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
  • Knock Knock (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Lionsgate Limited NEW!
  • Mad Foxes (1981) 4k UHD/BD Limited Slipbox Cauldron Films Amazon NEW!
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Blu-ray All-Region Amazon UK
  • SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Bone Collector (1999) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Devil’s Rejects (2005) 3-disc/digital edition Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SteelBook w/photo cards & comic book Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Pop-up Walmart Exclusive NEW!
  • Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Weapons (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Weeds (1987) Special Edition Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Giveaway: Beverly Hills, 90210 Remastered In Digital 4k UHD!
HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

