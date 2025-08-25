Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection Compiles 15 Films On 4k/HD Blu-ray Plus Digital Copies

Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection 15 Movies! 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon HOT!

15 classic films by Alfred Hitchcock have been compiled in The Ultimate Collection on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray arriving October 14, 2025. Both disc formats from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also come with a code to redeem Digital Copies of all movies.

The collection includes over 9 hours of bonus materials such as documentaries, expert commentaries, interviews, screen test, storyboards, and more. The collection also packs a 64-page collectible booklet with storyboards, film trivia, photographs, letters, and more.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection arrives on October 14, 2025. Pre-order the Blu-ray/Digital or 4k Blu-ray/Digital from Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Saboteur:

Saboteur: A Closer Look

Storyboards

Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:

Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film

Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – Rope:

Rope Unleashed

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 4 – Rear Window:

Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary

A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes

Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master

Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Masters of Cinema

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart

Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film

Disc 5 – The Trouble with Harry:

The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over

Production Photographs

Trailer

Disc 6 – The Man Who Knew Too Much:

The Making of The Man Who Knew Too Much

Saving The Man Who Knew Too Much

Production Photographs

Trailers

Includes the Original Perspecta Audio Track Unheard Since Its Original Theatrical Run in 1956 (4K only)

Disc 7 – Vertigo:

Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece

Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators

Foreign Censorship Ending

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin

Theatrical Trailer

Restoration Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era

Disc 8 – North by Northwest:

Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest

The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style

North by Northwest: One for the Ages

A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock

Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman

Disc 9 – Psycho (1960):

The Making of Psycho

Psycho Sound

In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy

Hitchcock/Truffaut

Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho

The Shower Scene: With and Without Music

The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass

The Psycho Archives

Posters and Psycho Ads

Lobby Cards

Behind-the-Scenes Photographs

Production Photographs

Psycho Theatrical Trailers

Psycho Re-release Trailers

Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”

Disc 10 – The Birds:

The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie

All About The Birds

Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test

Deleted Scenes

The Original Ending

Hitchcock/Truffaut

The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)

Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)

Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Disc 11 – Marnie:

The Trouble with Marnie

The Marnie Archives

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 12 – Torn Curtain:

Torn Curtain Rising

Scenes Scored by Bernard Herrmann

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 13 – Topaz:

Alternate Endings

Topaz: An Appreciation by Film Historian and Critic Leonard Maltin

Storyboards: The Mendozas

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 14 – Frenzy:

The Story of Frenzy

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 15 – Family Plot:

Plotting Family Plot

Storyboards: The Chase Scene

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailers

Description: Universally recognized as the Master of Suspense, the legendary Alfred Hitchcock directed some of cinema’s most thrilling and unforgettable classics. Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection features 15 iconic films from the acclaimed director’s illustrious career including Psycho, The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo, North by Northwest and many more. Starring Hollywood favorites such as James Stewart, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Paul Newman, Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery and Kim Novak, this definitive collection showcases a true cinematic master at his best.