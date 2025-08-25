Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection Compiles 15 Films On 4k/HD Blu-ray Plus Digital Copies

15 classic films by Alfred Hitchcock have been compiled in The Ultimate Collection on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray arriving October 14, 2025. Both disc formats from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also come with a code to redeem Digital Copies of all movies.
The collection includes over 9 hours of bonus materials such as documentaries, expert commentaries, interviews, screen test, storyboards, and more. The collection also packs a 64-page collectible booklet with storyboards, film trivia, photographs, letters, and more.
Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection arrives on October 14, 2025.
Bonus Content
Disc 1 – Saboteur:
- Saboteur: A Closer Look
- Storyboards
- Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:
- Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
- Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 3 – Rope:
- Rope Unleashed
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 4 – Rear Window:
- Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary
- A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
- Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master
- Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Masters of Cinema
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
- Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart
- Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film
Disc 5 – The Trouble with Harry:
- The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
- Production Photographs
- Trailer
Disc 6 – The Man Who Knew Too Much:
- The Making of The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Saving The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Production Photographs
- Trailers
Includes the Original Perspecta Audio Track Unheard Since Its Original Theatrical Run in 1956 (4K only)
Disc 7 – Vertigo:
- Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
- Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators
- Foreign Censorship Ending
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin
- Theatrical Trailer
- Restoration Theatrical Trailer
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era
Disc 8 – North by Northwest:
- Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest
- The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style
- North by Northwest: One for the Ages
- A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock
- Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman
Disc 9 – Psycho (1960):
- The Making of Psycho
- Psycho Sound
- In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
- The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
- The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
- The Psycho Archives
- Posters and Psycho Ads
- Lobby Cards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Production Photographs
- Psycho Theatrical Trailers
- Psycho Re-release Trailers
- Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”
Disc 10 – The Birds:
- The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie
- All About The Birds
- Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test
- Deleted Scenes
- The Original Ending
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)
- Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
- Theatrical Trailer
- 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
Disc 11 – Marnie:
- The Trouble with Marnie
- The Marnie Archives
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 12 – Torn Curtain:
- Torn Curtain Rising
- Scenes Scored by Bernard Herrmann
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 13 – Topaz:
- Alternate Endings
- Topaz: An Appreciation by Film Historian and Critic Leonard Maltin
- Storyboards: The Mendozas
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 14 – Frenzy:
- The Story of Frenzy
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 15 – Family Plot:
- Plotting Family Plot
- Storyboards: The Chase Scene
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailers
Description: Universally recognized as the Master of Suspense, the legendary Alfred Hitchcock directed some of cinema’s most thrilling and unforgettable classics. Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection features 15 iconic films from the acclaimed director’s illustrious career including Psycho, The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo, North by Northwest and many more. Starring Hollywood favorites such as James Stewart, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Paul Newman, Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery and Kim Novak, this definitive collection showcases a true cinematic master at his best.