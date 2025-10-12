Home4k Blu-rayThe Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD +...
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD + Limited Edition SteelBooks

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) is available in 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 14, 2025. The disc editions include exclusive limited editions from Amazon and Walmart, and each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

All 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions include a copy of the film on HD Blu-ray. Amazon’s Limited Edition 4k SteelBook includes photo-cards and a mini comic book. The Walmart Blu-ray (HD) edition features a FantasticCar pop-up scene.

The disc editions of The Fantastic Four: First Steps are priced $31.99 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray, $34.99 (List: $49.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $55.99 for the 4k SteelBook, and $24.49 (list: $34.99) on DVD on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.
  • Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.
    • Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen
    • Fantastic Four Day
    • Subterranea
    • Birthday Sweater
    • Taking Turns
  • Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
  • Meet The First Family – The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.
  • Fantastic Futurism – The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.
  • From Beyond and Below – The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k UHD BD Digital
Standard 4k UHD/BD/Digital edition available

Amazon Exclusive SteelBook

the fantastic four first steps 4k blu-ray steelbook Amazon open
Amazon Exclusive Collector's Edition SteelBook available

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook open
Limited Edition SteelBook available

Blu-ray/Digital

the fantastic four first steps blu-ray
Blu-ray/Digital edition available

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray

the fantastic four first steps blu-ray Walmart popup
Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray/Digital Pop-up O-ring edition available

DVD

The Fantastic Four- First Steps DVD
DVD edition available

Digital Rent/Purchase

The Fantastic Four: First Steps digital poster
Digital rental/purchase available on Prime Video

