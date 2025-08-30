Home4k Blu-rayBack to the Future Trilogy Is Releasing In 4k With New Bonus...
Back to the Future Trilogy Is Releasing In 4k With New Bonus Material Celebrating 40 Years

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital + new bonus material

Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future Trilogy is re-releasing is a 4k/Blu-ray box set, this time with all new extras adding up to over 9 hours of bonus material to celebrate the original film’s 40th anniversary.

Along with legacy bonus materials, new extra content includes 40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future, Back to Hill Valley, Untold Stories of Back to the Future, TCM Classic Film Festival Panel, and A Mystery in History.

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary will be available in an 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital box set plus an Amazon Exclusive Giftset with collectible items on Oct. 14, 2025.

Pre-order Pricing

  Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary $44.99 $55.98
  Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset $149 Amazon | $44.99 Walmart (Note: possible misprice or wrong product photo)

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital open
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital 8-disc set + new bonus material

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset 4k UHD BD Digital
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc Giftset Amazon Exclusive | Walmart (Note: Listing may be incorrect)

Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition SteelBook

Universal is also releasing a Limited Edition SteelBook of Back to the Future III (1990) on October 14, 2025. The 3-disc set includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.

Back to the Future III 4k SteelBook open
Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

Back to the Future III (1990) Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook

Back to the Future III SteelBook UK open
Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Amazon UK
Back to the Future III SteelBook UK open
Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset 4k UHD BD Digital
Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital specs
Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital open
Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital
Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital
Back-to-the-Future-III-SteelBook-specs.jpg
Back to the Future III 4k SteelBook
Back to the Future III 4k SteelBook open
