Back to the Future Trilogy Is Releasing In 4k With New Bonus Material Celebrating 40 Years

Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future Trilogy is re-releasing is a 4k/Blu-ray box set, this time with all new extras adding up to over 9 hours of bonus material to celebrate the original film’s 40th anniversary.

Along with legacy bonus materials, new extra content includes 40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future, Back to Hill Valley, Untold Stories of Back to the Future, TCM Classic Film Festival Panel, and A Mystery in History.

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary will be available in an 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital box set plus an Amazon Exclusive Giftset with collectible items on Oct. 14, 2025.

Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition SteelBook

Universal is also releasing a Limited Edition SteelBook of Back to the Future III (1990) on October 14, 2025. The 3-disc set includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.

