Back to the Future Trilogy Is Releasing In 4k With New Bonus Material Celebrating 40 Years

Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future Trilogy is re-releasing is a 4k/Blu-ray box set, this time with all new extras adding up to over 9 hours of bonus material to celebrate the original film’s 40th anniversary.
Along with legacy bonus materials, new extra content includes 40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future, Back to Hill Valley, Untold Stories of Back to the Future, TCM Classic Film Festival Panel, and A Mystery in History.
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary will be available in an 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital box set plus an Amazon Exclusive Giftset with collectible items on Oct. 14, 2025.
Pre-order Pricing
- Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary
$44.99$55.98 Amazon
- Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset $149 Amazon | $44.99 Walmart (Note: possible misprice or wrong product photo)
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset
Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition SteelBook
Universal is also releasing a Limited Edition SteelBook of Back to the Future III (1990) on October 14, 2025. The 3-disc set includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.