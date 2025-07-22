Home4k Blu-rayMission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Release Dates & Extras Revealed On...
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Release Dates & Extras Revealed On Disc & Digital




Paramount Home Media Distribution has revealed the release dates and details for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on August 19, followed by 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 14, 2025.

The digital and Blu-ray purchases includes a large selection of bonus features including Behind the Scenes, Editorial Content, Commentary, Promo Spots, Trailers, and Isolated Music Score Track.

In Digital 4k and on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Pre-orders

  • 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition $24.99 Amazon | $29.98 Walmart
  • 4k UHD/UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $50.99 Amazon | $39.96 Walmart
  • Digital 4k UHD $19.99 Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video
  • Blu-ray/Digital TBD
  • DVD $19.96 Amazon | Walmart

Bonus Material

BEHIND THE SCENES

  • Taking Flight—Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie take you through the biplanes stunt. Witness them push things to the next level to capture these incredible flight sequences.
  • To The Depths—Dive in with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to explore every detail of the water tank/moving gimbal, the special masks/water suits, and the rigorous planning and execution of this one-of-a-kind stunt.
  • To The North—Journey with the cast and crew to see how they filmed in extreme conditions to create the breathtaking sequence in the high Arctic of Svalbard.
  • Through the Mine—Explore the Middleton Mine as the team highlights the risks, challenges, and practical elements to pull off this incredible action sequence.
  • The Score—A behind-the-scenes look at the original music composed for the film.

EDITORIAL CONTENT

  • Deleted Footage Montage with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie—Director Christopher McQuarrie shares some of the stunning, never-before-seen deleted shots that did not make the final film.
  • Olifants River Canyon with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie—Director Christopher McQuarrie details the difficulties of shooting the dangerous, low level flying sequence through the Olifants River Canyon in South Africa.
  • Biplane Transfer with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise—Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie discuss the challenges of filming the highly technical and extremely dangerous biplane transfer stunt at high altitudes.

COMMENTARIES

  • Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise—Enjoy a compelling, in-depth discussion with Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise.
  • Commentary by Director Christopher McQuarrie, Editor Eddie Hamilton, and First Assistant Director Mary Boulding—Experience the film with riveting insights and analysis from these acclaimed filmmakers.
  • Commentary by Composers Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey, and Score Producer Cécile Tournesac—Hear from the artists who enhance the action with thrilling music.

PROMO SPOTS

  • Parachute Burn— Watch Tom Cruise earn a Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.
    • Snorri Rig Camera— Survival is in the details.  See the unique camera set up for Tom as he does his parachute jump.
    • Jump Flip— Witness Tom’s epic jump.
    • Long Wing— See Tom hang on to the wing of the biplane mid-flight.

STILL GALLERIES

  • Tom Cruise (Biography included)
  • Christopher McQuarrie
  • Collaboration
  • Supporting Cast

ISOLATED SCORE TRACK

