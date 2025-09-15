Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Is Releasing In HD On Blu-ray

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series 24-disc Buy on Amazon

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series is finally releasing in the US on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 24-disc box set (previously only available on DVD) arrives on October 14, 2025, and includes all 12 seasons that aired on HBO from 2000 to 2024.

On Blu-ray, Curb Your Enthusiasm is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 4:3 (Seasons 1-6) and 16×9 (Seasons 7-12) aspect ratios. The first six seasons were shot in standard definition (SD), so only seasons 7-5 are presented in native HD.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $129.99.

This iconic Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning semi-improvised comedy series stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top, self-absorbed version of himself who finds endless ways to make a mess of his pretty, pretty good life. Offering a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized world and friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry's awkward everyday encounters, social missteps and knack for turning mundane situations into chaotic disasters, often leading to hilariously uncomfortable situations.






