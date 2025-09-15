HomeBlu-ray DiscCurb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Is Releasing In HD On Blu-ray
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Is Releasing In HD On Blu-ray

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series 24-disc Buy on Amazon

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series is finally releasing in the US on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 24-disc box set (previously only available on DVD) arrives on October 14, 2025, and includes all 12 seasons that aired on HBO from 2000 to 2024.

On Blu-ray, Curb Your Enthusiasm is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 4:3 (Seasons 1-6) and 16×9 (Seasons 7-12) aspect ratios. The first six seasons were shot in standard definition (SD), so only seasons 7-5 are presented in native HD.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $129.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: This iconic Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning semi-improvised comedy series stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top, self-absorbed version of himself who finds endless ways to make a mess of his pretty, pretty good life. Offering a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized world and friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry’s awkward everyday encounters, social missteps and knack for turning mundane situations into chaotic disasters, often leading to hilariously uncomfortable situations. Many Featurettes; Gag Reels; Memorable Moments


Where Is ‘The Girlfriend’ Streaming?
