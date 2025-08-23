Home4k Blu-rayWeapons Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Weapons Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Weapons Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Weapons (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Weapons (2025) premiered in US theaters on August 8, 2025, is now up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

The 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Digital Copy via a redeemable code. The standard single-disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions also include a Digital Copy.

Release date, bonus features, and disc specs are still pending.

Pre-orders

  • Weapons 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $44.25 Amazon
  • Weapons 4k Blu-ray/Digital List: $37.49 Amazon
  • Weapons Blu-ray/Digital (List: $30.99) Amazon
  • Weapons DVD Amazon
  • Weapons Digital Streaming/Download 4k UHD/BD/SD Prime Video
Weapons digital poster
Weapons (2025) Digital 4k UHD/BD/SD Prime Video

Logline: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

