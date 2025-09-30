Home4k Blu-rayCaught Stealing, American Pie 4k, The Purge 5-Film Collection & More 4k,...
Caught Stealing, American Pie 4k, The Purge 5-Film Collection & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases This Week

The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun 2021 4k UHD BD Criterion
American Pie Unrated 4k UHD SteelBook
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD Criterion
The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Isle of Dogs 2018 4k UHD Criterion
A-Nightmare-on-Elm-Street-7-Film-Collection-4k-UHD-Digital
Caught Stealing digital poster
Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection

New this week in physical media you can pick up The Wes Anderson Archive 20-disc box set with ten films remastered in 4k and Dolby Vision. The Purge: 5-Movie Collection compiles all franchise films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. On 4k Blu-ray for the first time American Pie (1999) arrives in standard and SteelBook editions from Universal. In Digital formats, Caught Stealing, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and The Toxic Avenger are now available to purchase or rent. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Sept. 30, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection
The Wes Anderson Archive 20-disc box set Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 7-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • American Pie (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • Airport ’77 (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Creepshow 2 (1987) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k UHD/BD
  • Danza Macabra Volume Four: The Italian Gothic Collection Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Dogtooth (2009) 4k UHD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital 6-Films Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Terror Vision
  • Halloween II (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • Isle of Dogs (2018) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Mama (2013) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Raw Meat “Death Line” (1972) 4k UHD/BD Blue Underground Amazon NEW!
  • Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D. (1990) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
  • The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) 90th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • The Concorde… Airport ’79 (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (2021) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Life of Chuck (2024) 4k UHD NEON Amazon NEW!
  • The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD 20-disc box set Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Disc

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
  • Airport ’77 (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Airport 1975 (1974) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • American Pie (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • Castlevania: The Complete Series Limited Edition Viz Media Amazon NEW!
  • Danza Macabra Volume Four: The Italian Gothic Collection Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Halloween II (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
  • Isle of Dogs (2018) Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Late-Night Mysteries, Dan Curtis’ Kino Cult #36 Amazon NEW!
  • Mama (2013) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Misericordia (2024) Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Raw Meat “Death Line” (1972) 4k UHD/BD Blue Underground Amazon NEW!
  • The Beast of The City (1932) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) 90th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • The Concorde… Airport ’79 (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (2021) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Life of Chuck (2024) Blu-ray NEON Amazon NEW!
  • The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD 20-disc Box Set Criterion Collection Amazon
  • Touche Turtle and Dum Dum: The Complete Series Amazon Warner Bros. Amazon

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction 4k SteelBook Is Getting Reissued
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

