Caught Stealing, American Pie 4k, The Purge 5-Film Collection & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases This Week

New this week in physical media you can pick up The Wes Anderson Archive 20-disc box set with ten films remastered in 4k and Dolby Vision. The Purge: 5-Movie Collection compiles all franchise films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. On 4k Blu-ray for the first time American Pie (1999) arrives in standard and SteelBook editions from Universal. In Digital formats, Caught Stealing, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and The Toxic Avenger are now available to purchase or rent. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Sept. 30, 2025

Digital

Caught Stealing (2025) Prime Video HOT!

Prime Video Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Prime Video HOT!

Prime Video Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025) Prime Video

Prime Video The Toxic Avenger (2025) Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

The Wes Anderson Archive 20-disc box set Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

A Nightmare on Elm Street 7-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart American Pie (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart Airport ’77 (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Creepshow 2 (1987) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k UHD/BD

Danza Macabra Volume Four: The Italian Gothic Collection Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon Dogtooth (2009) 4k UHD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Kino Lorber Amazon Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital 6-Films Universal Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital 6-Films Universal Amazon Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Terror Vision

Halloween II (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Isle of Dogs (2018) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Mama (2013) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Raw Meat “Death Line” (1972) 4k UHD/BD Blue Underground Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Blue Underground Amazon Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D. (1990) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) 90th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!

90th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart The Concorde… Airport ’79 (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (2021) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Life of Chuck (2024) 4k UHD NEON Amazon NEW!

4k UHD NEON Amazon The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD 20-disc box set Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Disc

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Airport ’77 (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Airport 1975 (1974) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon American Pie (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon | Walmart American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart NEW!

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Universal Amazon | Walmart Castlevania: The Complete Series Limited Edition Viz Media Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition Viz Media Amazon Danza Macabra Volume Four: The Italian Gothic Collection Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon Halloween II (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Isle of Dogs (2018) Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Criterion Amazon Late-Night Mysteries, Dan Curtis’ Kino Cult #36 Amazon NEW!

Kino Cult #36 Amazon Mama (2013) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Misericordia (2024) Criterion Amazon NEW!

Criterion Amazon Raw Meat “Death Line” (1972) 4k UHD/BD Blue Underground Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Blue Underground Amazon The Beast of The City (1932) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) 90th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!

90th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart The Concorde… Airport ’79 (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (2021) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Life of Chuck (2024) Blu-ray NEON Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray NEON Amazon T he Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD 20-disc Box Set Criterion Collection Amazon

4k UHD/BD 20-disc Box Set Criterion Collection Amazon Touche Turtle and Dum Dum: The Complete Series Amazon Warner Bros. Amazon

