Caught Stealing Is Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Caught Steeling 2025 poster

Sony Pictures’ Caught Stealing (2025) premiered in theaters on August 29, 2025, and is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and single-disc Blu-ray editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment both include a Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere partners.

Release dates and disc specs are pending.

Pre-orders

  • Caught Stealing (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Caught Stealing (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Caught Stealing (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video NEW PRE-ORDER!

Logline: Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined.

Shudder 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition Includes 10 Iconic Horror Films
