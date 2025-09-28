American Pie ‘Unrated’ Is Releasing In 4k

American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ American Pie “Unrated” (1999) is releasing in 4k for the first time! The film arrives in Standard and Limited SteelBook combo editions, both with 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k copies.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, American Pie is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

American Pie on 4k Blu-ray is priced $23.79 (List: $29.98) for the Standard Edition and $29.99 (List: $34.99) for the SteelBook edition on Amazon.

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

American Pie Revealed: The Complete Story of All Three Comedies

Casting Tapes

Spotlight on Location

From the Set: Photographic Montage with Director and Producer Comments

Tonic “You Wanted More” Music Video

Tonic Live Performance

Poster Concepts

Feature Commentary with Director Paul Weitz, Producer Chris Weitz, Writer Adam Herz and Cast Members Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott and Eddie Kaye Thomas

Theatrical Trailer

American Reunion: A Look Inside

100 Years of Universal: Unforgettable Characters

Description: You’ll never look at warm apple pie the same way again! American Pie takes a hysterical look at the goal of four “unlucky in love” high school friends who make the ultimate pact: lose their virginity by prom night. As they try to manipulate their way into the hearts of some of their classmates, their plans often backfire with hilarity. Follow the raging hormones of four teenage boys and their girls as they gear up for the most important night of their lives…the prom? Starring Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, Chris Klein, Tara Reid, and Natasha Lyonne, with Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.