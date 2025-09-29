Home4k Blu-rayThe Purge: 5-Movie Collection Includes 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Copies Plus Bonus...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection Includes 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Copies Plus Bonus Features

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ The Purge: 5-Movie Collection releasing on September 30, 2025, includes all franchise films on 3 different formats. The 10-disc collection packs 4k Blu-rays, HD Blu-rays, and a code to redeem Digital Copies via Movies Anywhere.

The collection includes The Purge (2013), The Purge: Anarchy (2014), The Purge: Election Year (2016), The First Purge (2018), and The Forever Purge (2021). Bonus features on all Blu-rays and select 4k Blu-rays include deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, and more.

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD is priced $60.99 (List: $64.99) on Amazon.

Disc 1 – The Purge (4k UHD)

  • Includes a digital copy of The Purge (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 2 – The Purge (BD)

  • Surviving the Night: The Making of The Purge

Disc 3 – The Purge: Anarchy (4k UHD)

  • Includes a digital copy of The Purge: Anarchy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 4 – The Purge: Anarchy (BD)

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Behind the Anarchy

Disc 5 – The Purge: Election Year (4k UHD)

  • Includes a digital copy of The Purge: Election Year (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 6 – The Purge: Election Year (BD)

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Inside The Purge
  • Character Spotlight: Leo

Disc 7 – The First Purge (4k UHD)

  • Includes a digital copy of The First Purge (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Deleted Scene
  • A Radical Experiment
  • Bringing the Chaos
  • The Masks of The First Purge

Disc 8 – The First Purge (BD)

  • Deleted Scene
  • A Radical Experiment
  • Bringing the Chaos
  • The Masks of The First Purge

Disc 9 – The Forever Purge (4k UHD)

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Forever Purge (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Alternate Opening – Storyboard Sequence
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge
  • Creeptastic Wardrobe
  • Theatrical Trailer

Disc 10 – The Forever Purge (BD)

  • Alternate Opening – Storyboard Sequence
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge
  • Creeptastic Wardrobe
  • Theatrical Trailer
The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: Welcome to The Purge: a frightening future where all crime is legal for one night each year. It starts as a controversial social experiment, but becomes a deadly annual event where anarchists target people for execution while average citizens fight to survive. From home invasions to savage streets exploding with riots, the heart-stopping thrillers in The Purge 5-Movie Collection chronicle a dystopian America divided between murderous mayhem and a resistance movement determined to take back the country.
Bonus Content:

Previous article
Gen V Is Streaming On Prime Video In 4k UHD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Gen V thumbnail

Gen V Is Streaming On Prime Video In 4k UHD

HD Report - 0
American Pie Unrated 4k UHD

American Pie ‘Unrated’ Is Releasing In 4k

HD Report - 0
Creepshow 2 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow

Creepshow 2 Is Releasing In 4k/HDR In This Limited Edition

HD Report - 0