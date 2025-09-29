The Purge: 5-Movie Collection Includes 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Copies Plus Bonus Features

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ The Purge: 5-Movie Collection releasing on September 30, 2025, includes all franchise films on 3 different formats. The 10-disc collection packs 4k Blu-rays, HD Blu-rays, and a code to redeem Digital Copies via Movies Anywhere.

The collection includes The Purge (2013), The Purge: Anarchy (2014), The Purge: Election Year (2016), The First Purge (2018), and The Forever Purge (2021). Bonus features on all Blu-rays and select 4k Blu-rays include deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, and more.

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD is priced $60.99 (List: $64.99) on Amazon.

Disc 1 – The Purge (4k UHD)

Includes a digital copy of The Purge (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 2 – The Purge (BD)

Surviving the Night: The Making of The Purge

Disc 3 – The Purge: Anarchy (4k UHD)

Includes a digital copy of The Purge: Anarchy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 4 – The Purge: Anarchy (BD)

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Anarchy

Disc 5 – The Purge: Election Year (4k UHD)

Includes a digital copy of The Purge: Election Year (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 6 – The Purge: Election Year (BD)

Deleted Scenes

Inside The Purge

Character Spotlight: Leo

Disc 7 – The First Purge (4k UHD)

Includes a digital copy of The First Purge (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Deleted Scene

A Radical Experiment

Bringing the Chaos

The Masks of The First Purge

Disc 8 – The First Purge (BD)

Deleted Scene

A Radical Experiment

Bringing the Chaos

The Masks of The First Purge

Disc 9 – The Forever Purge (4k UHD)

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Forever Purge (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Alternate Opening – Storyboard Sequence

Deleted Scenes

Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge

Creeptastic Wardrobe

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 10 – The Forever Purge (BD)

Alternate Opening – Storyboard Sequence

Deleted Scenes

Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge

Creeptastic Wardrobe

Theatrical Trailer

The Purge: 5-Movie Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: Welcome to The Purge: a frightening future where all crime is legal for one night each year. It starts as a controversial social experiment, but becomes a deadly annual event where anarchists target people for execution while average citizens fight to survive. From home invasions to savage streets exploding with riots, the heart-stopping thrillers in The Purge 5-Movie Collection chronicle a dystopian America divided between murderous mayhem and a resistance movement determined to take back the country.

Bonus Content: