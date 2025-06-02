Home4k Blu-ray10 Wes Anderson Films Have Been Remastered In 4k & Collected In...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

10 Wes Anderson Films Have Been Remastered In 4k & Collected In This Criterion Box Set

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

Ten films from director Wes Anderson have been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and collected in a 20-disc box set from the Criterion Collection. Supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, most of the ten films have never been available in 4k on disc or digital.

The movies in The Wes Anderson Archive include Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.

Bonus features in the box set include over twenty-five hours of special features on the HD Blu-ray Discs, along with ten illustrated books all packaged in a deluxe clothbound edition from the Criterion Collection. (See details below.)

The Wes Anderson Archive (release date Sept. 30, 2025) has a list price of $499.99 US. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Wes Anderson’s first ten films represent twenty-five years of irrepressible creativity, an ongoing ode to outsiders and quixotic dreamers, and a world unto themselves, graced with a mischievous wit and a current of existential melancholy that flows through every captivating frame. This momentous twenty-disc collector’s set includes new 4K masters of the films, over twenty-five hours of special features, and ten illustrated books, presented in a deluxe clothbound edition.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED TWENTY-DISC 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET FEATURES

  • New 4K digital masters of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks
  • Ten 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and ten Blu-rays with the films and special features
  • Over twenty-five hours of special features, including audio commentaries, interviews, documentaries, deleted scenes, auditions, short films, home movies, commercials, storyboards, animation tests, archival recordings, still photography, discussions, analysis, and visual essays
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: Essays by Richard Brody, James L. Brooks, Bilge Ebiri, Moeko Fujii, Kent Jones, Dave Kehr, Geoffrey O’Brien, Martin Scorsese, and Erica Wagner
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD Criterion front
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

Previous article
A Working Man Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
A Working Man (2025) poster

A Working Man Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming...

HD Report - 0
Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Blu-ray

Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Compiles 12 Seasons, 4 Movies,...

HD Report - 1
Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook...

HD Report - 0