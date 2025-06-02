10 Wes Anderson Films Have Been Remastered In 4k & Collected In This Criterion Box Set

The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

Ten films from director Wes Anderson have been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and collected in a 20-disc box set from the Criterion Collection. Supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, most of the ten films have never been available in 4k on disc or digital.

The movies in The Wes Anderson Archive include Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.

Bonus features in the box set include over twenty-five hours of special features on the HD Blu-ray Discs, along with ten illustrated books all packaged in a deluxe clothbound edition from the Criterion Collection. (See details below.)

The Wes Anderson Archive (release date Sept. 30, 2025) has a list price of $499.99 US.

Wes Anderson’s first ten films represent twenty-five years of irrepressible creativity, an ongoing ode to outsiders and quixotic dreamers, and a world unto themselves, graced with a mischievous wit and a current of existential melancholy that flows through every captivating frame. This momentous twenty-disc collector’s set includes new 4K masters of the films, over twenty-five hours of special features, and ten illustrated books, presented in a deluxe clothbound edition.



DIRECTOR-APPROVED TWENTY-DISC 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET FEATURES

New 4K digital masters of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks

Ten 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and ten Blu-rays with the films and special features

Over twenty-five hours of special features, including audio commentaries, interviews, documentaries, deleted scenes, auditions, short films, home movies, commercials, storyboards, animation tests, archival recordings, still photography, discussions, analysis, and visual essays

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by Richard Brody, James L. Brooks, Bilge Ebiri, Moeko Fujii, Kent Jones, Dave Kehr, Geoffrey O’Brien, Martin Scorsese, and Erica Wagner