Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Release Dates On Disc, Streaming & Digital

Downton Abbey The Grand Finale 4k UHD Collectors Edition
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiered in US theaters on Sept. 12, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives for streaming/download in digital formats on Sept. 30, 2025.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD hit stores on Nov. 11, 2025. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will also be part of The Ultimate Legacy Collection with all 3 films and 6 seasons of the acclaimed TV show in a Limited Edition with Certificate of Authenticity (only 2,850 copies).

The streaming premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is expected on Peacock in December, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is presented in 2160p (Ultra HD) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is priced $22.95 (Blu-ray), $27.95 (4k Blu-ray), and $18.86 (DVD) on Amazon.

Downton Abbey The Grand Finale Blu-ray Collectors Edition
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis and Actress Elizabeth McGovern
  • Changing Times – Cast and filmmakers discuss how the changing times of the era helped lay the groundwork for the characters’ happy endings while providing audiences with the optimism that they will continue on successfully into the modern world.
  • Society Season – DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE takes audiences along as the Crawleys participate in the London season, a traditional period of prestigious events in British high society. Here, the cast and filmmakers explore the details of how these events come together throughout the film.
    • Lady Petersfield’s Ball
    • Ascot Race
    • The County Show
  • Authentic to the Core – The cast, filmmakers, and historical advisor Alastair Bruce reveal the work and details that went into bringing historical authenticity to the film.
  • A Farewell to Fans – The cast and filmmakers share heartfelt messages expressing their immense gratitude for the fans’ unwavering support and love for the franchise.
  • DOWNTON ABBEY Celebrates THE GRAND FINALE – Hugh Bonneville invites the entire cast of DOWNTON ABBEY to a high-tea celebration of their global hit franchise. The beloved stars share stories, confessions, and music as they bring their DOWNTON journey to a close with a toast to the third and final film, including a world-exclusive scene.
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Description: DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE features delightfully satisfying conclusions for fan favorite characters and magnificent performances from familiar faces including returning cast members Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Jim Carter (Shakespeare in Love), Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People), and Penelope Wilton (Shaun of the Dead). Distinguished Downton Abbey creatives, Director/Producer Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”), Writer Simon Curtis (Downton Abbey: A New Age), and Producers Gareth Neame (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”) and Liz Trubridge (“Downton Abbey”, Downton Abbey) reunite to seal the legacy of the Crawley estate in this extraordinary sendoff.

Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection

Downton Abbey- The Ultimate Legacy Collection Amazon Exclusive
Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Limited Copies! Amazon Exclusive
