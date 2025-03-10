Home4k Blu-rayGladiator & Gladiator II Releasing In A 2-Movie Limited 4k SteelBook Edition
Gladiator & Gladiator II Releasing In A 2-Movie Limited 4k SteelBook Edition

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000) and Gladiator II (2024) have been packaged in a 2-Movie Limited SteelBook Edition for release on May 6, 2025. The 6-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution is an Amazon exclusive that presents both films on Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as two HD Blu-ray Disc with special features.

A code is also provided to redeem copies of both films in Digital 4k UHD.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Gladiator (2000) and Gladiator II (2024) are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtracks are provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (Gladiator) and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (Gladiator II).

Gladiator 2-Movie Collection carries an MSRP of $67.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Limited Edition SteelBook follows the release of Gladiator II on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 4, 2025. The HD Blu-rays are only included with the 4k editions, however, as Paramount did not release a standalone HD Blu-ray version of this title.

Mickey 17 Is Up For Pre-order In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook + Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
