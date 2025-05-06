Limited Deal: 65″ LG 4k HDR Smart TV For Only $469!

LG 65-Inch Class UR9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on a 65″ 4k TV that’s hard to pass up. The LG UR9000 Series ThinQ AI-powered 4k HDR TV is on sale for only $469.99 for a limited time on Amazon. That’s a 21% discount off the list price of $629.99!

The LG UR9000 features Alexa Built-in, native 4k resolution (3840 x 2160), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet connections, and a 60Hz refresh rate. As far as HDR, the model supports HLG and HDR10, with LG’s own HDR10 Pro technology built on the static HDR10 spec to add dynamic treatment of color depth

Need a bigger screen for your home theater? The 75″ model UR9000 Series is also on sale for a limited time on Amazon for $796. That’s a 28% discount off the list price of $1,099!

Product Features

Home Cinema Experience: Enjoy movies and TV shows upscaled to 4K for a sharper image and more lifelike details.* See it as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE. HDR10 Pro allows you to enjoy the latest HDR content with extended contrast for visuals that pop off the screen..Voltage : 120 volts (AC)

a5 AI Processor Gen6: Powered by AI, you will experience enhanced picture detail and improved sound from the a5 AI Processor Gen6 that upscales content to 4K* and detects room lighting to adjust color and picture contrast to optimal settings.

webOS 23 & LG Channels: Less searching, more streaming, thanks to the next generation of AI technology. Enjoy your favorite content including fitness, sports, entertainment and more. With Quick Cards, group your favorite apps into categories and use the Magic Remote to easily find what you’re looking for. Get instant access to over 300 free channels with LG Channels.*

Super Slim Design: Focus on the screen with a slim and simple-to-mount design for a stylish view no matter where you hang it.

Powerful Gameplay: Quickly customize your gaming experience in one location with the LG Game Optimizer. And, with GeForce NOW included, you can automatically stream and get in the game.