A Complete Unknown, Mufasa: The Lion King, Superman & Lois, Paddington In Peru, & More Releases On Disc & Digital

No fooling! These are the new 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital releases arriving on April 1, 2025. Let’s start with 8x Oscar-nominated drama A Complete Unknown on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Also brand new from Sony, Mufasa: The Lion King hits stores on Blu-ray and in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

Also on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is Companion from Warner Bros. and Flight Risk from Universal Pictures. On Blu-ray this week you can pick up Superman & Lois: The Complete Series and The Final Season from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, as well as One of Them Days from Sony Pictures, My Hero Academia: You’re Next from TOHO International, and Shoplifters (2018) from Magnolia.

In digital formats only, Focus Features’ Black Bag, A24’s Opus, and Sony Pictures’ Paddington in Peru are releasing for streaming or download at home. See more new releases with links to purchase from retails such as Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray Releases April 1, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

A Complete Unknown (2024) Disney/Buena Vista Amazon | Walmart HOT!

Disney/Buena Vista Amazon | Walmart Companion (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart Flight Risk (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Flight Risk (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Harbin (2024) Well Go USA Amazon

Well Go USA Amazon Inglorious Basterds (2009) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon Love Hurts (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon | Walmart

Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon | Walmart Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart HOT!

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Renfeld (2024) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Summer Wars (2009) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Ugetsu (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon

HD Blu-ray

