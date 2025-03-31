Bob Dylan Bio ‘A Complete Unknown’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray 

A Complete Unknown (2024) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown will be released on Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 1st, 2025. The 8x Oscar-nominated film was first made available for streaming/download in digital formats on February 25, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Complete Unknown is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray version offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of A Complete Unknown includes a copy on Blu-ray and Digital, while the Blu-ray edition includes just a Digital copy. The physical media release of A Complete Unknown does not include a DVD release for US distribution from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by James Mangold

The Making of A Complete Unknown The Story Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan The Supporting Cast The Design



A Complete Unknown is priced $24.95 (List: $35.99) on Blu-ray and $29.99 (List: $39.99) on 4k Blu-ray from Amazon and Walmart. Prices may vary from article publish date.

