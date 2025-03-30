Home4k Blu-rayWarner Bros. Sci-Fi 'Companion' Is Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Warner Bros. Sci-Fi ‘Companion’ Is Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Companion 4k Blu-ray
Companion (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Companion is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1, 2025, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film was previously released in Digital formats on February 18, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Companion is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) or Dolby Vision (Digital) with Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in multiple languages.

Bonus features available with the purchase of Companion on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and with some digital retailers (such as Apple TV) include 3 featurettes “I Feel, Therefore I Am,” “Love, Eli,” and “AI Horror,” (details below).

Companion is priced $27.95 (List: $37.49) from Amazon and Walmart. The Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $22.95 (List: $30.99) at Amazon and Walmart.

Special Features

  • I Feel, Therefore I Am – Could a robot have more humanity than a human? Delve into the complex relationships at the heart of “Companion” with Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher.
  • Love, Eli – Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage explore the fun, lighthearted relationship of Patrick and Eli. Explore their supposed first encounter at a costume party and how that develops into a unique love.
  • AI Horror – Director Drew Hancock breaks down the fusion of slasher and sci-fi elements in “Companion” and how this is the perfect recipe for the wild and unexpected horrors humans can inflict upon AI.
  • 4K BLU-RAY Languages: Czech, English, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Polish, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish
  • 4K BLU-RAY Subtitles: Finnish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Slovakian, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Swedish, English, Cantonese, Chinese – Complex, Czech, Danish, Dutch
  • BLU-RAY Languages: English, Latin Spanish, French – Canadian
  • BLU-RAY Subtitles: Latin Spanish, French – Parisian, French – Canadian, English

Logline: A weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin turns into chaos after it’s revealed that one of the guests is not what they seem.

Companion Blu-ray
Companion (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart
Companion (2025) DVD
Companion (2025) DVD Amazon | Walmart
Previous article
Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Films In 4k

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones

Deal Alert: Save $100 On Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

DealFinder - 0
Paddington In Peru Blu-ray

Paddington In Peru Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0