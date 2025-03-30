Warner Bros. Sci-Fi ‘Companion’ Is Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/DVD

Companion (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Companion is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1, 2025, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film was previously released in Digital formats on February 18, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Companion is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) or Dolby Vision (Digital) with Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in multiple languages.

Bonus features available with the purchase of Companion on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and with some digital retailers (such as Apple TV) include 3 featurettes “I Feel, Therefore I Am,” “Love, Eli,” and “AI Horror,” (details below).

Companion is priced $27.95 (List: $37.49) from Amazon and Walmart. The Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $22.95 (List: $30.99) at Amazon and Walmart.

Special Features

I Feel, Therefore I Am – Could a robot have more humanity than a human? Delve into the complex relationships at the heart of “Companion” with Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher.

Love, Eli – Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage explore the fun, lighthearted relationship of Patrick and Eli. Explore their supposed first encounter at a costume party and how that develops into a unique love.

AI Horror – Director Drew Hancock breaks down the fusion of slasher and sci-fi elements in “Companion” and how this is the perfect recipe for the wild and unexpected horrors humans can inflict upon AI.

4K BLU-RAY Languages: Czech, English, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Polish, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish

Languages: Czech, English, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Polish, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish 4K BLU-RAY Subtitles: Finnish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Slovakian, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Swedish, English, Cantonese, Chinese – Complex, Czech, Danish, Dutch

Subtitles: Finnish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Slovakian, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Swedish, English, Cantonese, Chinese – Complex, Czech, Danish, Dutch BLU-RAY Languages: English, Latin Spanish, French – Canadian

Languages: English, Latin Spanish, French – Canadian BLU-RAY Subtitles: Latin Spanish, French – Parisian, French – Canadian, English

Logline: A weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin turns into chaos after it’s revealed that one of the guests is not what they seem.

