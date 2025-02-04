Mufasa: The Lion King Release Dates & Bonus Materials On Disc & Digital

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) 4k Collectible SteelBook

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is releasing soon on disc and digital! The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Feb. 18, 2025. You can pre-order the film from platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome.

On disc, Mufasa: The Lion King will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook, and DVD on April 1, 2025. The Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy, while the Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Mufasa: The Lion King is presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray presents the film in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Pre-orders for the digital purchase of Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) are $29.99 on Amazon and other services. Pre-orders for the disc editions are pending.

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Bonus Materials

Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.

Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes: Who’s the Mole Rat? What Do You Feel in There? Have Faith in Her Taka’s Dream

Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.

Song Selections: Milele (First Rain) I Always Wanted a Brother Bye Bye We Go Together Tell Me It’s You Brother Betrayed



Description: Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.