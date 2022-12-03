Review: Pulp Fiction Delivers Excellent Image Quality on 4k Blu-ray

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k Blu-ray screen photo with Uma Thurman

Paramount Home Media releases Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Dec. 6, 2022. The upgraded film is available in both a standard plastic edition and Limited Edition SteelBook, each with a second copy on 1080p Blu-ray and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Each disc contains legacy special features, but the Blu-ray houses much more bonus content than the 4k Blu-ray.

Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. Video streamed in the high 60Mbps range although we found momentary peaks to hit up to 103Mbps. The presentation showed good bit rates overall that are comparable with most high-quality, reference 4k Blu-ray discs.

The lossless DTS-HD audio isn’t an upgrade from the previous Blu-ray editions (released at least 4 times in the US since 2011) and given the quality probably didn’t have to be. The audio streamed at 4Mbps on average with some peaks and valleys depending on the scene and depth of the audio mix. However, this soundtrack could have used a makeover, not necessarily an Atmos mix, but a revisit of things like background noises and room effects, as well as some inconsistencies in levels. For that, the audio dropped in our scores.

Any Quentin Tarantino movie in 4k is a must for most cinephiles, and Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray is right at the top of the list. As alluded to earlier, watching Pulp Fiction in 4k with HDR is like experiencing the film for the first time. If you’ve got a home theater and projection environment the quality is probably as good, if not better than you could experience in theaters. Pulp Fiction may not provide the best sound experience from beginning to end (at least in our opinion), but the visuals kind of supersede any flaws in audio. This is a must 4k disc for any home theater enthusiast.

Read our full review of Pulp Fiction on 4k Blu-ray with scores and notes on some of the best scenes in the movie.

