Joker: Folie à Deux Released In Digital Including 4k w/Dolby Vision & Atmos

Joker- Folie à Deux digiatal poster lrg
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) Digital 4k UHD Order on Amazon

Joker: Folie à Deux for $24.99 is now available in Digital 4k UHD (Release date Oct. 29) from retailers such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNowAtHome, Microsoft Movies, and YouTube.

The release of Joker: Folie à Deux in digital formats pre-dates the disc releases of the film by about a month and a half, arriving on December 17, 2024. The physical media formats include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD SteelBook (pictured below) from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4K UHD, Joker: Folie à Deux is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, Danish, Finnish, Canadian French, Parisian French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Latin Spanish, and Swedish.

Bonus Features

  • Everything Must Go (4 Part Longform Documentary)
    • Can I Have A Cigarette?
    • Finding Lee
    • A Hundred Films In One
    • King of Nothing
  • The Character Of Music
  • Live! With The Joker
  • Colors Of Madness
  • Crafted With Class

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Joker- Folie à Deux 4k SteelBook open
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Pre-order on Amazon

Gallery

Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
