New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases On Tues. Oct. 29

What’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week? Let’s start with Joker: Folie a Deux releasing early in digital formats before the physical media editions hit stores on Dec. 17. On Blu-ray, Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXI from Kino Lorber, J-Horror Rising 4-Disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video, and Ultraman Blazar: The Complete Series + Ultraman Blazar the Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown from Mill Creek all hit shelves in stores and online.
On 4k Blu-ray, Addams Family Values (1993) and Zodiac (2007) have been upgraded to 4k for the first time from Paramount Home Media. Animated classic Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) was restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. From Kino Lorber, Arabesque (1966) and Delirium: Photo of Gioia (1987) hit stores in 4k. Arrow Video releases Trick ‘r Treat (2015) on 4k Blu-ray. And, Drag Me To Hell (2009), Shocker (1989), arrive in 4k from Shout! Studios.
Digital
4k Blu-ray
- Addams Family Values (1993) Paramount
- Arabesque (1966) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Baby Blood (1990) Kino Cult #19
- Delirium: Photo of Gioia (1987) Kino Lorber
- Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) Warner Bros.
- Drag Me To Hell (2009) 2-disc edition Shout!
- Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf (1985) Vinegar Syndrome
- Shocker (1989) 2-Disc Edition Shout! Studios
- Trick ‘r Treat (2015) Limited Edition Arrow
- Zodiac (2007) 4k Blu-ray Paramount
Blu-ray
- Arabesque (1966) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Daiei Gothic: Japanese Ghost Stories Limited 4,000 Copies Radiance
- Delirium: Photo of Gioia (1987) Kino Lorber
- Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1996) Warner Bros.
- Drag Me To Hell (2009) 2-disc edition Shout!
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXI Kino Lorber
- Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf (1985) Vinegar Syndrome
- J-Horror Rising 4-Disc Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Baby Blood (1990) Kino Cult #19
- Shocker (1989) 2-Disc Edition Shout! Studios
- The Classic Ghosts Kino Cult #18
- Ultraman Blazar: The Complete Series + Ultraman Blazar the Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown Mill Creek
- Zodiac (2007) 4k Blu-ray Paramount