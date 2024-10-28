New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases On Tues. Oct. 29

What’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week? Let’s start with Joker: Folie a Deux releasing early in digital formats before the physical media editions hit stores on Dec. 17. On Blu-ray, Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXI from Kino Lorber, J-Horror Rising 4-Disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video, and Ultraman Blazar: The Complete Series + Ultraman Blazar the Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown from Mill Creek all hit shelves in stores and online.

On 4k Blu-ray, Addams Family Values (1993) and Zodiac (2007) have been upgraded to 4k for the first time from Paramount Home Media. Animated classic Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) was restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. From Kino Lorber, Arabesque (1966) and Delirium: Photo of Gioia (1987) hit stores in 4k. Arrow Video releases Trick ‘r Treat (2015) on 4k Blu-ray. And, Drag Me To Hell (2009), Shocker (1989), arrive in 4k from Shout! Studios.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Oct. 29, 2024

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray