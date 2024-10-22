Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Borderlands, Transformers One + More 4k/2k Blu-ray & Digital Releases

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week! 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in several physical media editions including individual Deadpool and Wolverine SteelBooks that are already hard to find.
Last summer’s theatrical blockbuster Twisters arrives on disc for the first time including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Universal. Borderlands hits stores on disc in several editions including Amazon and Walmart exclusive SteelBooks.
Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 5 continues Sony’s large boxed set series with All The King’s Men, On The Waterfront, A Man For All Seasons, Tootsie, The Age of Innocence, and Little Women all on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.
Also on 4k Blu-ray, The Sixth Sense (1999) and Signs (2002) both get their first 4k release in 2-disc Ultra HD editions with Digital Copies. Paramount has restored Ghost (1990) in 4k for release under the Paramount Presents limited edition label. Shout! Studios has remastered The Wolfman (2010) for a 2-disc Collector’s Edition.
The Hitcher (2007), The Intern (2015), and Vacation (2025) all get new 4k releases from Warner Bros. And, “Hellraiser” films have been packaged in a Quartet of Torment “Pinhead Slipcase” 4-Disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video. See more 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases below with links to purchase from Amazon.
In digital formats, we’ve got a slew of new Christmas-themed films but more importantly, Paramount’s Transformers One arrived in Digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Atmos. The film arrives in physical media formats on Dec. 17, 2024.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Oct. 22, 2024
Digital
- Transformers One (2024) HOT!
4k Blu-ray
- Borderlands (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate HOT!
- Borderlands (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate
- Borderlands (2024) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Lionsgate
- Cheeky (2000) Cult Epics
- Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 5 [All The King’s Men, On The Waterfront, A Man For All Seasons, Tootsie, The Age of Innocence, Little Women] HOT!
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) Cinematic Universe Edition HOT!
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 4k SteelBook Deadpool Variant
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 4k SteelBook Wolverine Variant
- Death Becomes Her (1992) Shout! Studios
- Ghost (1990) Paramount Presents #8
- Gummo (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion
- Hellraiser – Quartet of Torment 4-disc Limited Edition “Pinhead” artwork HOT!
- Signs (2002) 2-disc edition Disney/Buena Vista
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) Kino Lorber
- The Hitcher (2007) Warner Bros. HOT!
- The Intern (2015) Warner Bros.
- The Sixth Sense (1999) 2-disc/Digital edition Disney/Buena Vista
- The Wolfman (2010) 2-disc edition Shout!
- Twisters (2024) HOT!
- Twisters (2204) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Vacation (2025) Warner Bros. NEW
Blu-ray
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Standard Edition HOT!
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Limited Edition w/booklet HOT!
- Borderlands (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Lionsgate HOT!
- Borderlands (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate
- Borderlands (2024) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Lionsgate
- Cheeky (2000) Cult Epics
- Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 5 [All The King’s Men, On The Waterfront, A Man For All Seasons, Tootsie, The Age of Innocence, Little Women]
- Cuckoo (2024) Decal/NEON NEW
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) Blu-ray/Digital HOT!
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) Walmart Exclusive
- Death Becomes Her (1992) Shout! Studios
- Ghost (1990) Paramount Presents #8
- Gummo (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion
- In A Violent Nature (2024) Collector’s Edition
- Ninja Scroll (1993) Limited Edition SteelBook RLJ
- The Beast Within (2024)
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) Kino Lorber
- The Hitcher (2007) Warner Bros.
- The Intern (2015) Warner Bros.
- The Sixth Sense (1999) 2-disc/Digital edition Disney/Buena Vista
- The Wolfman (2010) 2-disc edition Shout!
- Twisters (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Universal HOT!
- Twisters Double Feature Twister (1996) & Twisters (2024) Universal
- Twisters Double Feature [Twister (1996) + Twisters [2024)]
- Vacation (2025) Warner Bros.
- Veep: The Complete Series 13-disc box set HOT!
- Youngblood (1986)
