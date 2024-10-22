Universal’s Twisters Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’Twisters (2024) is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The Collector’s Editions and Walmart Exclusive SteelBook arrived in stores on Oct. 22, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray disc, Twisters is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Twisters is priced $29.95 (List: $40.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.95 (List: $39.98) on Blu-ray, and and $19.96 (List: $26.99) on DVD.

Special Features

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR LEE ISAAC CHUNG

GAG REEL

DELETED SCENES

TRACKING THE FRONTS: THE PATH OF TWISTERS – Trace the trajectory of TWISTERS from its earliest inception to production and get to know the cast as they lead this look into creating their characters, using science to add authenticity, and working through extreme weather wreaking havoc on set.

INTO THE EYE OF THE STORM – Discover how TWISTERS blends practical and visual effects to turn nature’s most destructive forces into entertaining thrills.

GLEN POWELL: ALL ACCESS – Glen Powell provides a private tour of a day in his life on the TWISTERS

FRONT SEAT TO A CHASE – Strap in with the cast and professional storm chasers as they brave the elements to track tornados in Oklahoma.

VOICE OF A VILLAIN* – Hear the creation of the film’s deafening howls with a seat in the studio where the audio team mixes unexpected sounds to give the storms a new dimension of depth.

TRICKED-OUT TRUCKS – Buckle up for a wild ride in the film’s custom vehicles fitted with unique features ranging from rocket launchers to advanced radar tech.

