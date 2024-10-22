Home4k Blu-rayUniversal's Twisters Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Universal’s Twisters Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Twisters 2024 4k Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition
Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’Twisters (2024) is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The Collector’s Editions and Walmart Exclusive SteelBook arrived in stores on Oct. 22, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray disc, Twisters is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Twisters is priced $29.95 (List: $40.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.95 (List: $39.98) on Blu-ray, and and $19.96 (List: $26.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR LEE ISAAC CHUNG
  • GAG REEL
  • DELETED SCENES
  • TRACKING THE FRONTS: THE PATH OF TWISTERS – Trace the trajectory of TWISTERS from its earliest inception to production and get to know the cast as they lead this look into creating their characters, using science to add authenticity, and working through extreme weather wreaking havoc on set.
  • INTO THE EYE OF THE STORM – Discover how TWISTERS blends practical and visual effects to turn nature’s most destructive forces into entertaining thrills.
  • GLEN POWELL: ALL ACCESS – Glen Powell provides a private tour of a day in his life on the TWISTERS
  • FRONT SEAT TO A CHASE – Strap in with the cast and professional storm chasers as they brave the elements to track tornados in Oklahoma.
  • VOICE OF A VILLAIN* – Hear the creation of the film’s deafening howls with a seat in the studio where the audio team mixes unexpected sounds to give the storms a new dimension of depth.
  • TRICKED-OUT TRUCKS – Buckle up for a wild ride in the film’s custom vehicles fitted with unique features ranging from rocket launchers to advanced radar tech.
Twisters 2024 Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition
Twisters (2024) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon
Twisters 2024 DVD Collectors Edition
Twisters (2024) DVD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon
Twisters-4k-Steelbook-Walmart-Exclusive-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-
Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Buy at Walmart
Twisters digital poster
Twisters (2024) Streaming/Digital Buy on Amazon
Twisters Double Feature Blu-ray
Twisters Double Feature Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Deadpool-and-Wolverine-Blu-ray-Digital-Walmart-Exclusive-O-Sleeve

Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
Screenshot 2024-10-20 at 7.27.43 AM

Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Borderlands & More 4k/2k Blu-ray Releases This...

HD Report - 0
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series- LED Smart Google TV KD85X77L

Huge 85″ Sony 4k HDR TV Is 27% Off

DealFinder - 0