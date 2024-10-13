Alien: Romulus, The Crown: Complete Series, & More 4k/2k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Oct. 15, 2024

Here are our top picks of new movie & TV releases this week! If you can’t wait for the physical media releases of Alien: Romulus, the movie premieres in digital formats (including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Atmos) on Tuesday, Oct. 15 (or 9:00 PT on Oct. 14).

On 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief (1955) hits stores in a Limited Edition from the Paramount Presents series that already released the film on 2k Blu-ray. Both the HD and 4k UHD editions are numbered “3” among the almost 50 titles under the label.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) has been restored in 4k from the original negatives and remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from Shout! Studios. The Ring (2002) has been remastered in 4k and arrives in standard and Limited Edition SteelBook Ultra HD Blu-ray packaging from Paramount.

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is finally available in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray in standard and Limited SteelBook physical media editions, both of which include the Theatrical & Uncut versions of the film plus a Digital Copy. And, high concept action film Cowboys & Aliens (2011) has been remastered in 4k and presented on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

On Blu-ray Disc, our pick for the week is The Crown: The Complete Series in a 24-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that contains all 60 episodes of the Netflix-distributed show ran from 2016 through 2023. See more new releases below with links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Oct. 15, 2024

Digital HD/UHD

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.