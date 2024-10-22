Joker: Folie à Deux Release Dates & Details On 2k/4k Blu-ray, Digital & SteelBook [Updated]

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Pre-order on Amazon

Joker: Folie à Deux released in theaters on October 4, 2024 and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The film is up for pre-order for $24.99 in Digital 4k UHD from retailers such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and FandangoNowAtHome.

On disc, Joker: Folie à Deux will also release in physical media editions on Dec. 17 including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD SteelBook (pictured above) from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Joker: Folie à Deux is priced $34.99 (4k SteelBook), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $24.99 (Digital 4k/HD), and $19.99 (DVD). Pre-order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

On 3k Blu-ray and in Digital 4K UHD, Joker: Folie à Deux is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, Danish, Finnish, Canadian French, Parisian French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Latin Spanish, and Swedish.

Bonus Features

Everything Must Go (4 Part Longform Documentary) Can I Have A Cigarette? Finding Lee A Hundred Films In One King of Nothing

The Character Of Music

Live! With The Joker

Colors Of Madness

Crafted With Class

Logline: Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.