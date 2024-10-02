Deadpool & Wolverine Release Dates On 4k/HD Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Streaming/Download [Updated]

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release dates for Deadpool & Wolverine on disc and digital for viewing at home. The film will first be released streaming in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on October 1, 2024.

In physical media formats, Deadpool & Wolverine hits stores on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD on October. 22, 2024 (pre-order on Amazon). The Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Variants also arrive on Oct. 22 (pre-ordered on Amazon). And, an Exclusive Blu-ray O-Sleeve edition can be pre-ordered at Walmart.

The early digital premiere of is available to pre-order for $29.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and other digital sellers.

4k Blu-ray Deadpool Variant SteelBook

4k Blu-ray Wolverine Variant SteelBook

4k Blu-ray Cinematic Universe Edition

Blu-ray/Digital

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray

DVD

Logline: Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Trailer

Article updated. Original publish date Sept. 27, 2024.