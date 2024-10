Transformers One Release Dates On 4k/2k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Transformers One (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Transformers One premiered in theaters in the US on September 20, 2024, and will soon be released on disc and digital. The film first hits home media in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on October 22, 2024.

Transformers One will then be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, including a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition (expected early December, 2024). Special features and disc specs to be confirmed.

Transformers One is priced $34.96 (List: $40.99) on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging, $27.96 (List: $37.99) on Blu-ray in standard packaging, and $24.99 on DVD. 2k Blu-ray orders pending. Buy on Amazon

Logline: The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but who once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

