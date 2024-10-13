George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead Restored & Remastered In 4k w/Dolby Vision

Land of the Dead (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) has been restored in 4k from the original negatives and remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios’ “Scream” arrives Oct. 15, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, Land of the Dead is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Bonus Content

2024 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative

Presented in Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director George A. Romero, Producer Peter Grunwald, and Editor Michael Doherty

Audio Commentary with Zombie Performers Matt Blazi, Glena Chao, Michael Felsher, and Rob Mayr

Undead Again: The Making of Land Of The Dead

Bringing the Dead to Life

Scenes of Carnage

Zombie Effects: From Green Screen to Finished Scene

Scream Test: CGI Test

Bringing the Storyboards to Life

A Day with the Living Dead Hosted by John Leguizamo

When Shaun Met George: Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright Visit the Set

Cholo’s Reckoning: An Interview with Actor John Leguizamo

Charlie’s Story: An Interview with Actor Robert Joy

The Pillsbury Factor: An Interview with Actor Pedro Miguel Arce

Four of the Apocalypse: An Interview with Actors Eugene Clark, Jennifer Baxter, Boyd Banks, and Jasmin Geljo

Dream of the Dead: The Director’s Cut with Optional Commentary by Director Roy Frumkes

Deleted Footage from Dream of the Dead

Deleted Scenes

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Description: Legendary filmmaker George A. Romero (Night of the Living Dead, Creepshow, Dawn of the Dead) returns to unleash another chapter in his zombie series! In this new tale of terror, Romero creates a harrowing vision of a modern-day world where the walking dead roam a vast uninhabited wasteland and the living try to lead “normal” lives behind the high walls of a fortified city. A new society has been built by a hand of ruthless opportunists, who live in luxury in the towers of a skyscraper, high above the less fortunate citizens who must eke out a hard life on the streets below. With the survival of the city at stake, a group of mercenaries is called into action to protect the living from the evolving army of the dead waiting outside the city walls. Land Of The Dead features a cast of great actors including Dennis Hopper, Simon Baker, Asia Argento, Robert Joy and John Leguizamo.