George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead Restored & Remastered In 4k w/Dolby Vision

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) has been restored in 4k from the original negatives and remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios’ “Scream” arrives Oct. 15, 2024.
On 4k Blu-ray, Land of the Dead is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.
Land of the Dead (2005) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99 (List: $39.99)
Bonus Content
- 2024 4K Restoration from the Original Camera Negative
- Presented in Dolby Vision
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director George A. Romero, Producer Peter Grunwald, and Editor Michael Doherty
- Audio Commentary with Zombie Performers Matt Blazi, Glena Chao, Michael Felsher, and Rob Mayr
- Undead Again: The Making of Land Of The Dead
- Bringing the Dead to Life
- Scenes of Carnage
- Zombie Effects: From Green Screen to Finished Scene
- Scream Test: CGI Test
- Bringing the Storyboards to Life
- A Day with the Living Dead Hosted by John Leguizamo
- When Shaun Met George: Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright Visit the Set
- Cholo’s Reckoning: An Interview with Actor John Leguizamo
- Charlie’s Story: An Interview with Actor Robert Joy
- The Pillsbury Factor: An Interview with Actor Pedro Miguel Arce
- Four of the Apocalypse: An Interview with Actors Eugene Clark, Jennifer Baxter, Boyd Banks, and Jasmin Geljo
- Dream of the Dead: The Director’s Cut with Optional Commentary by Director Roy Frumkes
- Deleted Footage from Dream of the Dead
- Deleted Scenes
- Photo Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
Description: Legendary filmmaker George A. Romero (Night of the Living Dead, Creepshow, Dawn of the Dead) returns to unleash another chapter in his zombie series! In this new tale of terror, Romero creates a harrowing vision of a modern-day world where the walking dead roam a vast uninhabited wasteland and the living try to lead “normal” lives behind the high walls of a fortified city. A new society has been built by a hand of ruthless opportunists, who live in luxury in the towers of a skyscraper, high above the less fortunate citizens who must eke out a hard life on the streets below. With the survival of the city at stake, a group of mercenaries is called into action to protect the living from the evolving army of the dead waiting outside the city walls. Land Of The Dead features a cast of great actors including Dennis Hopper, Simon Baker, Asia Argento, Robert Joy and John Leguizamo.