The Crown: The Complete Series Releasing in A 24-Disc Blu-ray Set

The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Crown: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection

All six seasons of The Crown have been collected for release on Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on Oct. 15, 2024. The Netflix-distributed show ran from 2016 through 2023 and is the winner of multiple awards including twenty-one Primetime Emmys.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Crown are presented in 1920 x 1080p resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in English, French, and German languages.

The Crown: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection has an MSRP of $215.99.

The collection of six seasons of The Crown will follow the release of The Crown: The Complete Sixth and Final Season dated Sept. 10, 2024.

Description: The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The complete series boxset contains all six seasons of the award-winning show on high-definition Blu-rayTM disc with over 100 minutes of special features and a collectable 24-page photobook with a special message from Peter Morgan.

